ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO announces opportunities to analyse AstroSat

February 21, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has made an Announcement of Opportunity (AO) to allow scientists and researchers to analyse data from the first dedicated Indian astronomy mission, AstroSat.

The space agency has made the AO soliciting proposals for 13th AO cycle observations from AstroSat.

ISRO said that this announcement is open to Indian scientists, researchers residing and working at institutes, universities and colleges in India for 55% of time and to non-Indian scientists, researchers, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), working at space agencies, institutes, universities and colleges around the globe for 20% time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The AO is open for scientists and researchers who are involved in research in the area of astronomy and who are equipped to submit proposals as Principal Investigators (PIs) for specific target observations with necessary scientific and technical justification and those who can analyse the data, if the target is observed based on approvals.

“This AO soliciting proposal for the Thirteenth AO cycle is for Indian as well as international proposers as PIs to utilise AstroSat observatory time. The observations will be carried out between October 2023 to September 2024,” ISRO said.

ISRO added that the percentage of observing time for executing AO proposals during October 2023 to September 2024 is 87 %. Last date for submission March 31.

AstroSat is the first dedicated Indian astronomy mission aimed at studying celestial sources in X-ray and UV spectral bands simultaneously, providing a space astronomy observatory operated by ISRO. AstroSat was launched in 2015 and completed seven years in orbit at the end of September 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US