ISRO announces opportunities to analyse AstroSat

February 21, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has made an Announcement of Opportunity (AO) to allow scientists and researchers to analyse data from the first dedicated Indian astronomy mission, AstroSat.

The space agency has made the AO soliciting proposals for 13th AO cycle observations from AstroSat.

ISRO said that this announcement is open to Indian scientists, researchers residing and working at institutes, universities and colleges in India for 55% of time and to non-Indian scientists, researchers, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), working at space agencies, institutes, universities and colleges around the globe for 20% time.

The AO is open for scientists and researchers who are involved in research in the area of astronomy and who are equipped to submit proposals as Principal Investigators (PIs) for specific target observations with necessary scientific and technical justification and those who can analyse the data, if the target is observed based on approvals.

“This AO soliciting proposal for the Thirteenth AO cycle is for Indian as well as international proposers as PIs to utilise AstroSat observatory time. The observations will be carried out between October 2023 to September 2024,” ISRO said.

ISRO added that the percentage of observing time for executing AO proposals during October 2023 to September 2024 is 87 %. Last date for submission March 31.

AstroSat is the first dedicated Indian astronomy mission aimed at studying celestial sources in X-ray and UV spectral bands simultaneously, providing a space astronomy observatory operated by ISRO. AstroSat was launched in 2015 and completed seven years in orbit at the end of September 2022.