ISpA releases concept paper outlining plans for Space Technology Parks

February 15, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Indian Space Association (ISpA) on Wednesday released a concept paper which outlines a comprehensive plan for the development of Space Technology Parks (STPs) in the country.

The concept paper on Space Technology Parks To Energise Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Space Domain was released on the sidelines of the Aero India 2023.

Some of the key recommendations of the concept paper include focus on incubation and innovation centres, creating ground Infrastructure, testing facilities and services, include a single-window mechanism for the entire space ecosystem, creation of an STP authority, developing regulatory sandbox, outreach and space tourism, adoption of National Geospatial Policy 2022, open-source science commitment among others.

“We believe that with new innovations and technologies emerging at a rapid pace, the need for a dedicated STP is apparent. The development of STP is a critical step in the advancement of the country’s space industry and will have far-reaching impacts on the economy, infrastructure, and quality of life in the years to come,” Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhatt (retd), Director General, Indian Space Association, said.

He added that by drawing parallels from the experiences of IT parks and industrial corridors, the space association can look forward to a future of continued growth, innovation, and prosperity in the space sector.

ISpA said that the significance of SPTs is essential as it has the potential to drive economic growth, bring significant socio-economic impact, create new jobs, and foster innovation in the space industry.

“Additionally, it will help in establishing a strong presence for India and other countries in the global space community and create new opportunities for collaboration and investment alongside leveraging the entrepreneurship and research ecosystem,” ISpA said.