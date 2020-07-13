Isolation made mandatory after swab test in Karnataka

If you have undergone a swab test, ensure that you stay at home or isolate yourself till you get the result. Failing this, you will attract legal action.

The State government has made home isolation and quarantining of those who have given their samples for COVID-19 tests mandatory as they can, if they are positive, spread the infection to several others by the time their test results are ready.

In a circular issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), on Monday, the government said the decision has been taken as a matter of abundant caution. “Those who have given their swabs for testing have been advised strict isolation/quarantine at home till their results are communicated,” the circular stated. “Any irresponsible behaviour by the person like going outdoors, socialising, and going to work will result in the spread of infection in the community, and consequently such acts shall invite stringent legal action under the Epidemic Diseases Act,” the circular stated.

Sources said this was based on a recommendation by the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee. Karnataka has reported a surge in cases in the last two weeks, making contact tracing difficult. Hence, all measures have to be taken to cut transmission at source, sources said.