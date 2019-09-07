Islanders brave the Krishna river for essentials

Residents of Neelakantarayanagaddi Island in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district came to the mainland swimming across the swelling Krishna on Thursday and returned to their hamlets after purchasing the necessary essentials.

This is despite authorities warning them not to venture into the river after Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited officials had discharged 1.75 lakh cusecs of water from the Basavasagar reservoir in Narayanapur in the district.

Lakshman, a resident who swam across the river, told The Hindu on Friday over phone that there was no choice as they did not have foodgrains and other essentials in reserve to wait till the river level subsides.

“There were nine of us and we all came back home on the same day,” he added.

For the islanders, it had become a common habit for the past several decades. This stopped after the State government built a small bridge to connect to a private bridge that was built by a power production unit, from the mainland to the island, for their use.

But, in the recent floods, the private bridge collapsed and they began to swim across the river again.

But, the situation turned dangerous after the Krishna began swelling following the heavy discharge from Thursday to maintain the safety level at the reservoir.

However, they came to the mainland by swimming with the help of pumpkins to purchase essential commodities.

On getting the facts, Suresh Ankalagi, tahsildar of Surpur, spoke with the residents of over phone and requested them not to risk their lives by swimming across the river. “I have promised them that the taluk administration will provide the necessary items once the water level recedes a bit as operating boats is not advisable owing to obstacles,” he said.

In the meanwhile, the outflow from the reservoir came down on Friday with authorities discharging 1.33 lakh cusecs by 5 p.m.

The inflow was at the rate of 1.35 lakh cusecs and the present water level stood at 491.68 m against full reservoir limit of 492.25 m.