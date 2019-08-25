ISKCON temple sees grand Janmashtami celebrations

The ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad Temple witnessed a grand celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami which went on past midnight on Saturday with hundreds of devotees taking part.

The temple premises off the Hubballi-Dharwad Road at Rayapur was decked up for the occasion.

The preparations had begun a week in advance at the temple, resulting in it being transformed into a flower garden. The celebrations started with the ‘mangalarati’ for Krishna Balaram early in the morning.

A huge spread of 108 delicacies, all prepared by the devotees, were offered to the deities. A 130 kg laddu prepared out of pure ghee was a special attraction.

While various rituals were carried out throughout the day, the temple premises resonated with music in the evening as various artistes presented concerts. In the evening, a tabla ensemble was presented by Sri Manukumar and team. Danseuse Seeta Chappar and her team performed a Nritya Roopaka depicting the ‘lilas’ of Krishna.

Hema Wagmode and team presented a dance drama entitled ‘Radha Vismaya and Kuchel Vismay’ while ‘Sri Krishna Parikshana’ was presented by Vidushi Sahana Bhat and her team. Subsequently, a ‘mahabhishekha’ consisting of elaborate rituals was conducted amidst priests chanting slokas.

President of ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad Rajiv Lochan Dasa delivered a talk on importance of Janmasthami celebrations. The celebrations concluded with ‘mahamangalarati’ at midnight.