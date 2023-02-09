ISKCON Rathotsava in Hubballi tomorrow

February 09, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The annual Sri Krishna Balarama Rathayatra organised by ISKCON Temple will be held in Hubballi on Saturday. And, a large number of people are expected to participate in the event and pull the colourful chariot along the thoroughfares of the city.

Addressing presspersons along with ISKCON vice-president Raghottam Dasa in Hubballi on Thursday, ISKCON, Hubballi Dharwad, president Rajiv Lochan Dasa said that chairman of ISKCON, Benglauru, Madhu Pandit Dasa will be the chief guest for the rathotsava. He will deliver a discourse after the event.

Mr. Rajiv Lochan Dasa said that the rathotsava will begin at Nehru Stadium in Hubballi at 4.30 p.m. on Saturday and will conclude at 8.30 p.m., after covering Lamington Road, Ambedkar Circle, Station Road, Ganeshpet Chowk, Maratha Galli, Koppikar Road, HDMC, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Chennamma Circle and the Mini Vidhana Soudha.

He said that it will be a 40-ft high colourful chariot with a gigantic telescopic canopy, the height of which can be adjusted to pass under power lines. It will be pulled by devotees along the thoroughfares of the city. Devotees can offer flowers, fruits, aarti and coconuts to the idols of Lord Krishna and Balarama in the chariot, he said.

He said that as it has been seen during the previous years, devotees enthusiastically participate in the rathotsava by cleaning the streets, drawing rangolis and showering flower petals on the chariot.

Managing Director of Swarnaa Group V.S.V. Prasad and a few others will be guests at the inaugural event. Prasadam will be served to the participating devotees along the route and also at the Nehru Stadium, where the event will conclude with a discourse, he said.