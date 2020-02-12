ISKCON Rathayatrain Hubballi-Dharwad

A 40-ft colourful chariot carrying the idols of Sri Krishna Balarama would be pulled by devotees during the annual Sri Krishna Balarama Rathayatra of ISKCON Temple to be held in Dharwad on February 15 and in Hubballi on February 22.

President of ISKCON Temple Rajiv Lochan Dasa told presspersons here on Wednesday that the rathayatra in Dharwad would begin from the Kalabhavan at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the presence of Sri Kaivalyananda Swami of Brihan Mutt, Gadag.

The rathayatra would conclude at Kalabhavan after covering the thoroughfares of Dharwad.

Madhva philosophy scholar Sugosha Acharya Korlahalli, MLA Arvind Bellad and others would participate, he said.

In Hubballi, the rathayatra would begin at 4.30 p.m. from Durgad Bail in the presence of Sri Vemananand Swami of Reddi Gurupeetha, Davangere. Chairman of ISKCON, Bengaluru, Madhu Pandit Dasa would participate in the rathayatra which would conclude at Nehru Maidan.

Mr. Rajiv Lochan Dasa said that the number of devotees participating in the rathayatra was increasing every year and the ratha with its gigantic telescopic canopy (the height of which can be adjusted) would be the special attraction at the religious event.

To a query, Mr. Rajiv Lochan Dasa said that work on the first phase of the ISKCON Temple at Rayapur in between Hubballi and Dharwad, was under way. It was likely to be completed by November-end. The total cost of the project is ₹ 42 crore.

ISKCON Vice-President Raghottam Dasa was present.