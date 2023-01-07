ADVERTISEMENT

ISKCON ratha yatra

January 07, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees during the Sri Krishna Balarama Ratha Yatra in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Sri Krishna Balarama Ratha Yatra organised by ISKCON was held in Mysuru on Saturday. This is the 25 th ratha yatra organised by the ISKCON in Mysuru. Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar was present during the inauguration of the yatra at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple outside the palace. The yatara passed through Gandhi Square, Sayyaji Rao Road, Devaraja Urs Road, Ramaswamy Circle, JLB Road, RTO Circle, Ballal Circle, and Jayanagar Second Main Road before culminating at the ISKCON Temple in Jayanagar. The events included sankirtan by ISKCON devotees, pulling of a 35-feet chariot carrying the idols of Sri Krishna and Sri Balamara and ‘prasadam’ distribution to devotees.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US