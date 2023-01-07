ISKCON ratha yatra

January 07, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

Sri Krishna Balarama Ratha Yatra organised by ISKCON was held in Mysuru on Saturday. This is the 25 th ratha yatra organised by the ISKCON in Mysuru. Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar was present during the inauguration of the yatra at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple outside the palace. The yatara passed through Gandhi Square, Sayyaji Rao Road, Devaraja Urs Road, Ramaswamy Circle, JLB Road, RTO Circle, Ballal Circle, and Jayanagar Second Main Road before culminating at the ISKCON Temple in Jayanagar. The events included sankirtan by ISKCON devotees, pulling of a 35-feet chariot carrying the idols of Sri Krishna and Sri Balamara and ‘prasadam’ distribution to devotees.