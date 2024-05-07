ISKCON holds Gita contest

May 07, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

ISKCON, which held a value education contest based on Bhagawad Gita, organised a prize distribution ceremony at its Bengaluru centre recently.

A release said that the contest, endorsed by people including ISRO Chairman S. Somanath and Dr. Vijay Bhatkar, Chancellor of Nalanda University, was organized by ISKCON’s Seshadripuram branch in Bengaluru, targeting school students from class 5 to class 10. Over 1.2 lakh students participated across 22 districts in January 2024. Each participant received a copy of the Bhagavad Gita and a workbook to facilitate the practical application of its teachings in their daily lives.

Furthermore, the top three students from each district, along with their parents, were invited to ISRO ISTRAC, Bengaluru, where they were honored with special prizes, including electric cycles and normal cycles, by the Director of ISTRAC, B.N. Ramakrishna, a release said.

Harshith T. of Class 8 from Narayana E Techno School at Nagarbhavi, Sujan S. Shenoy of Class 9 from Kendriya Vidyalaya (IISc), and Saanvi Gangineni of Class 6 from Narayana Olympiad School - Kasturi Nagar secured the top three positions from the 6,000 participants of Bengaluru District. They were awarded cycles sponsored by UMEED foundation social and economic welfare.

