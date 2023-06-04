Isha Foundation to organise Inner Engineering session in Kalaburagi from June 14

June 04, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Coimbatore-based Isha foundation will organise a week-long meditation session, Inner Engineering, in Kalaburagi from June 14 to 20.

Volunteers of Isha Foundation Mani Chandrahas and Aparna Reddy, addressing a press conference here on Saturday, said that the Inner Engineering sessions will help people to empower themselves on the energy level which will further enhance their intellectual process.

The session includes Shambhavi Mahamurda Kriya, a 21-minute powerful yoga technique which incorporates the breath, Mr. Manu said.

The session will be held in two batches, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Sunday, the session will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The session will be conducted at Mother Theresa B.Ed College, Godutai Nagar, Kalaburagi. The admission fee for the seven-day session will be ₹2,000.

People interested in participating in the Inner Engineering session can contact Ph: 9901009969 or 7676462818 for further details.

