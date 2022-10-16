Isha Foundation refutes allegations in complaint against Jaggi Vasudev

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 16, 2022 22:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Refuting allegations made in the complaint filed against Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Isha Foundation clarified that Sadhguru handled the situation with care.

“A snake had entered the vicinity of the Isha Yoga Center in Chickballapur, during the consecration event of a Naga Deity at the center. For the safety of the snake and the people at the center, a volunteer brought it to Sadhguru’s notice. Sadhguru handled it gently and then asked that it be left safely in the nearby forest. The snake was not harmed, trapped or transported in any way as mentioned in the complaint. The police present at the venue were aware of this incident,” Isha Foundation said in a statement.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“To remove any misconceptions about snakes and to promote their conservation, Sadhguru mentioned at the event that a snake is a gentle creature and should not be hurt. Sadhguru also said that snakes have unnecessarily been seen negatively, though they don’t harm human beings unless attacked, as a human being is not its food. He mentioned that the number of people who die of snake bites are much lower than those who die from other causes like automobile accidents, but people have such a big fear of the snake which is totally unwarranted,” the statement further said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
crime
police
animal
environmental issues

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app