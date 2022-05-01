‘Ischoolappa’ released in honour of former CJ of J&K High Court

Ischoolappa, a book to felicitate former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice M. Ramakrishna, was released in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai released the book, which was brought out to honour him on the occasion of his 86th birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister hailed Justice Ramakrishna’s achievement in legal sector as he went on to occupy a key post coming from a difficult background. More than anything else, he remained unscathed throughout his career, he said.

Hailing him for working in a challenging atmosphere in J&K, the Chief Minister described him as an asset of the State as well as legal fraternity.

Nidumamidi Mutt seer Veerabhadra Chennamalla Swami, Karnataka High Court judge and Justice Ramakrishna’s son R. Devadas, Karnataka High Court judges Krishna S. Dikshit and B. Veerappa were also present.