Is Varuna also on Siddaramaiah’s radar? 

December 11, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s two-day tour of Varuna constituency in Mysuru recently had assumed political and electoral significance in the light of the suspense over the constituency from which he will choose to contest the next Assembly elections.

His tour of Varuna on Thursday and Friday last week to inaugurate a slew of developmental projects including a milk refrigeration plant in his native village Siddaramanahundi followed a visit last month to Kolar, which is also among the constituencies shortlisted for the former Chief Minister.

Even though a final decision has not been made on the choice of constituency from where he will contest, his visit to Varuna followed publicly made demands from his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who presently represents Varuna, and former Chamarajanagar MP and Working President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) R. Dhruvanarayan, for the former Chief Minister to contest from Varuna.

The constituency, which came into existence from the 2008 assembly elections after a delimitation exercise, has been represented twice by Mr. Siddaramaiah and once by his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah. During the 2018 Assembly elections, Siddaramaiah vacated Varuna for his son and contested from neighbouring Chamundeshwari Assembly segment only to be defeated by JD(S) candidate G.T. Deve Gowda.

Siddaramaiah, however, made it to the Legislative Assembly by scraping through in the elections from Badami constituency in Bagalkot, which he contested as a second constituency during 2018.

While he does not appear keen to return to the poll fray from Badami, Siddaramaiah has made it clear that he will not contest from Chamundeshwari. While he has been scouting for a safe constituency, Yathindra has made an appeal to Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna in his “last elections”. He sought to remind Siddaramaiah that he went on to become the Chief Minister after he won from the constituency during 2013 assembly elections.

Similiarly, Dhruvanarayan said Siddaramaiah had developed Varuna as a “model” constituency when he was the Chief Minister. Dhruvanarayan earlier represented Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency under which Varuna Assembly segment falls. Contending that there was no need for him to look for other constituencies, Dhruvanarayan said Siddaramaiah’s electoral victory was a certainty in Varuna.

During his tour of Varuna, Siddaramaiah was accompanied by his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah as well as Dhruvanarayan, besides former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa.

The former Chief Minister was expected to study the pulse of the people in Varuna, where he visited Hadinarumole to inaugurate the Bhageeratha Bhavan, Mallarajayyana Hundi to inaugurate the Kanaka Bhavan, Suttur to inaugurate a health centre, in Maraluru to inaugurate a bridge, in Siddaramanahundi to inaugurate a new refrigeration plant and in Induvalu in T Narsipura to inaugurate the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan.

When asked about the response of the people in Varuna, Siddaramaiah said the people of Varuna had always showered love and affection on him. He also complimented his son Yathindra for nurturing the constituency well. But, when asked if he would contest from constituency in the next elections, the former Chief Minister said a decision in the regard was yet to be taken.