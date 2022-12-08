Is Varuna also on Siddaramaiah’s radar? 

December 08, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s two-day tour of Varuna constituency in Mysuru from Thursday has assumed political and electoral significance in the light of the suspense over the constituency from which he will choose to contest the next Assembly elections.

His tour of Varuna to inaugurate a number of developmental works including in his native village Siddaramanahundi follows a visit last month to Kolar, which is also among the constituencies shortlisted for the former Chief Minister.

Even though a final decision has not been made on the choice of constituency from where he will contest, the last few days saw demands from his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who presently represents Varuna, and former Chamarajanagar MP and working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) R. Dhruvanarayan for the former Chief Minister to contest from Varuna.

The constituency, which came into existence from the 2008 Assembly elections after a delimitation exercise, has been represented twice by Mr. Siddaramaiah and once by his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah. During the 2018 elections, Mr. Siddaramaiah vacated Varuna for his son and contested from neighbouring Chamundeshwari Assembly segment only to be defeated by JD (S) candidate G.T. Deve Gowda.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, however, made it to the Legislative Assembly by scraping through in the elections from Badami constituency in Bagalkot.

While he does not appear keen to return to the poll fray from Badami, Mr. Siddaramaiah has made it clear that he will not contest from Chamundeshwari. While he has been scouting for a safe constituency, Mr.Yathindra has made an appeal to Mr. Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna in his “last elections”. He sought to remind Mr. Siddaramaiah that he went on to become the Chief Minister after he won from the constituency during the 2013 elections.

Similiarly, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said Mr. Siddaramaiah had developed Varuna as a “model” constituency when he was the Chief Minister. Mr. Dhruvanarayan earlier represented Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency under which Varuna Assembly segment falls. Contending that there was no need for him to look for other constituencies, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said Mr. Siddaramaiah’s electoral victory was a certainty in Varuna.

Mr. Siddaramaiah on Thursday was accompanied by his son as well as Mr. Dhruvanarayan, besides former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa.

During his tour of Varuna, Mr. Siddaramaiah is expected to study the pulse of the people. Mr. Siddaramaiah, who was in Hadinarumole to inaugurate the Bhageeratha Bhavan, in Mallarajayyana Hundi to inaugurate the Kanaka Bhavan and in Suttur to inaugurate a health centre on Thursday, is scheduled to inaugurate a bridge in Maraluru, new refrigeration plant in Siddaramanahundi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Induvalu in T. Narsipur on Friday.