‘Is this a bus stop or auto and cab stand?’

For Rathna Sekhar, catching her daily bus from the Bilekahalli bus stop on Bannerghatta Main Road to Shanthinagar has become a daily struggle. The reason? Autorickshaws and cabs illegally park right in front of the bus stop, making it nearly impossible for her to board the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus there.

“Every morning, I see autos and cabs blocking the bus stop. The buses have no choice but to stop in the middle of the road, and by the time I try to get on, the vehicles behind the bus start honking impatiently. It’s frustrating, and I sometimes miss my bus altogether,” she explains, echoing the frustrations of many Bengaluru commuters.

The problem Ms. Sekhar faces is part of a larger issue plaguing the city’s public transport network.

The illegal occupation of BMTC bus stops by autorickshaws and cabs has become a common sight across Bengaluru, which makes the situation hard not just for passengers, but also for bus drivers. BMTC drivers find it increasingly difficult to manoeuvre at designated stops, as autorickshaws blatantly ignore the buses and stop at the bus stops, which prevents them from halting near the designated shelters. The result is traffic congestion, delays, and safety hazards for pedestrians, and commuters alike.

Autos take over bus stops

Many bus stops, such as those in BTM Layout and Banashankari, have been encroached upon by autorickshaws. Private cabs too have begun using these areas as convenient pick-up and drop-off points, adding to the chaos. This unlawful occupation forces BMTC buses to stop in the middle of the road, delaying traffic and causing inconvenience to passengers waiting to board.

Malavika N., a regular BMTC commuter from J.P. Nagar, highlights the extent of the problem. “We’ve been seeing this for years. There’s hardly any effort by the traffic police to stop autos and cabs from using the bus shelters for their convenience. It’s frustrating when the bus has to stop far from the designated area because autos are blocking the way. Passengers are often left in the middle of the road trying to board the bus, which is both inconvenient and dangerous.”

Missed buses, traffic delays

Another senior citizen, Prasad N. Kumar, from Indiranagar, said, “There are times when bus drivers simply skip stopping at the bus shelter because autos are parked right in front of it. Instead, they stop in the middle of the road, forcing passengers like me to dash through traffic to board. I’ve even seen bus drivers honking at the auto drivers to move, but it often escalates into heated arguments between the bus and auto drivers. As a senior citizen, this situation makes it incredibly difficult to board the bus safely.”

BMTC officials acknowledge the issue, stating they have been trying to tackle the problem by deploying their ‘Sarathi’ vehicles across the city. These vehicles patrol bus stops, making sure that autos and cabs are not parked illegally. A senior BMTC official said, “We are aware of the growing problem of autos and private vehicles occupying bus stops. We have instructed our Sarathi patrol teams to ensure that these vehicles do not misuse bus stop spaces.”

In Bengaluru, there are approximately 8,500 bus shelters maintained by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

A senior Bengaluru Traffic Police official added, “We regularly conduct drives to ensure that autos and cabs do not park in prohibited areas, especially near BMTC bus stops.”

However, bus commuters are demanding for stricter enforcement. “When the emphasis is on getting more people to take the bus and metro in a traffic congested city like Bengaluru, the authorities should work together to make public transport more convenient than existing options. But even today, we are fighting for something as basic as ensuring that bus stops are free of private vehicles,” said Meera, who boards the bus at Maruthinagar in Malleshpalya, often tackling parked private vehicles.