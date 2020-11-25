Is Srinivas Prasad upset with BSY?

Mysuru

25 November 2020 22:47 IST

He is said to be disappointed over his supporters not being appointed as chairpersons of boards and corporations

Is veteran politician and former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad upset with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa? Mr. Prasad appeared disgruntled with the Chief Minister when fielding queries from reporters on the impending expansion of the State Cabinet.

He said Mr. Yediyurappa, who needed his support at the time of BJP government’s formation, does not have any concern for him now. “He is now enjoying the comforts of the Chief Minister’s post. I will see,” he said.

Sources said Mr. Prasad was disappointed with the Chief Minister for not appointing any of his supporters to the posts of chairpersons of boards and corporations.

He is believed to have confronted Mr. Yediyurappa at Suttur Mutt on Wednesday over the issue.

Mr. Yediyurappa is believed to have assured Mr. Prasad that he will consider the persons recommended by him in the coming days.

When Mr. Prasad’s attention was drawn to the demand for a Cabinet berth by his son-in-law and Nanjangud MLA Harshavardhan, the former Minister said it was up to the latter to justify his demand. Mr. Prasad, however, said he does not agree with the argument of insufficient representation to Old Mysore region in the Cabinet. He said even Shivamogga was part of Old Mysore region and hence Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his Cabinet colleagues like K.S. Eshwarappa, besides S.T. Somashekar and Narayanagowda were all from Old Mysore region.

Mr. Prasad also made it clear that he was not an aspirant for the post of Minister in Central Cabinet. “I never wanted to contest the elections in the first place. How the does question of a Cabinet berth for me arise?”, he said.

Mr. Prasad also condoled the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel whom he knew since four decades.