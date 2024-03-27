Is Pratap Simha entering State politics?

March 27, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MYSURU

Is Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha entering the State politics, after a 10-year stint as the Member of Parliament?

Such a hint came from none other than the State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra, who was in Mysuru on Wednesday.

While addressing the party workers given the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Vijayendra, while commenting on the MP who did not get the party ticket, said Mr. Simha may get bigger responsibilities in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the denial of ticket to him, he said, “As the president of the State unit of BJP, I am telling today that Mr. Simha has a good future in the party. He can join the State politics. I have seen him working as the BJP Yuva Morcha president and also the development works in the constituency. I will vouch for his better future in the party.”

Mr. Simha was upset over not getting the ticket and his supporters had staged protests seeking his renomination.

Though Mr. Simha, a Vokkaliga, has reconciled and started campaigning for the party candidate Mr. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is the scion of the erstwhile royal family in Mysuru, he keeps reiterating the work he did as an MP for ten years.

This is perhaps for the first time, after Mr. Simha missed the ticket, that such an assurance has come from the party leadership.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.