Is Mysuru street festival back this Dasara

October 09, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The last edition of the Open Street festival in 2019 had to be cancelled as certain reservations were expressed on the safety for women and children at the venue since the event held in 2017 and 2018 attracted massive crowds. The first edition was a stupendous success held on D. Devaraj Urs Road, and the venue was later shifted to Krishnaraja Boulevard. It was a carnival-kind of an event with music, dance, food, shopping, and much more.

Mysuru Winter festival had once hosted the street festival.

This year, the tourism authorities are planning to hold the street festival on October 22 between 3 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.

However, a final decision on it is yet to be taken. “A decision (on street festival) is expected to be taken on Tuesday. The venue is not yet decided,” said Tourism Joint Director M.K. Savita told reporters in Mysuru.

After discontinuing the street festival, chitra santhe was held at Krishnaraja Boulevard.

