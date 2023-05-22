Is Mysuru monsoon ready?

May 22, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has geared up to carry out works related to monsoon preparedness - to handle heavy rains and the subsequent damage that could arise.

Following rains on Sunday that led to the uprooting of several trees, the MCC officials are said to have asked the engineers in all nine zones to act and take up necessary works ahead of the monsoon.

Sunday’s rain caused flooding of a few houses in low-lying areas and the residents blamed blocked drains for the problem.

The MCC has now initiated works to unclog stormwater drains in all three constituencies in the city. Collection of wastes thrown into raja kaluves is blamed for obstruction of rainwater flow.

The MCC has instructed its staff to take up clearing of stormwater drains on a war footing. Trees prone to collapse during rains and cause damage to property and life were also being identified and pruned as a precautionary measure.

Abhaya, the rapid response team of the MCC, cleared the collapsed trees and made way for the movement of traffic after last night’s rain. The Abhaya team will handle emergencies and attend to the complaints round-the-clock.