Is Mysuru closer to become ‘malaria-free’?

Is Mysuru inching closer to become malaria-free?

The Centre has set a target of making India malaria-free by 2030. Mysuru is one of the districts in Karnataka that is free from malaria – not a single case of malaria (indigenous) has been reported in the last five years.

“The zero malaria case has to continue and we cannot sit quietly until it is eliminated fully. We are in the elimination phase and the onus is on the district to keep up the efforts with aggressive surveillance. The zero cases in Mysuru district will have to continue to ensure that it becomes free from cases as mandated,” said Chidambar, District Vector-borne Diseases Control Officer, Mysuru.

The health official added, “The control measures, surveillance and education are playing key roles in malaria prevention. Every year is considered an achievement if there are zero cases. A single case can change the scenario and therefore the health workers and ASHAs and everyone in the department have been doing their best to fight malaria.”