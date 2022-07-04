Is it nationalisation of Operation Kamala?: HDK

Taunting the BJP by asking the party to make former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa “the brand ambassador of Operation Kamala”, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said that “Operation Dakshin” of the BJP is “nationalisation of Operation Kamala” to gain entry to the South.

In a series of tweets addressed at BJP general secretary C.T. Ravi, he said, "Operation Dakshin is an effort to inject poison into a peaceful society. Does this mean using religion, god, caste, language, tradition, food and businesses to create communal dissent? After Karnataka, the focus is on South India?"

It meant that after Karnataka, “extending fake patriotism through horse trading and buying MLAs in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.”

On the issue of internal democracy in the party, Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “Mr. Ravi you said that there is no internal democracy in JD(S). Does internal democracy mean to stand trembling and shaking head in front of Narendra Modi? Is it to say yes to everything?”

He further said, “Earlier it was Congress-free Bharath. Now dynasty-free Bharath. Later, Opposition-free Bharath. Further, making India free of democracy... Isn’t this your grand plan?”

Arguing that regional parties are strong in South, he said the BJP was unable to break into their stronghold. “Through Operation Kamala, you came to power in Karnataka. Your efforts failed in other States. So you are now singing the tune of dynasty-free Bharath. Tell the truth.” He made a list of “dynasts” in BJP Karnataka, including Mr. Yediyurappa and his children.