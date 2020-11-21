Is it a crime to meet Santhosh?: Sudhakar

Minister was referring to Ramesh Jarkiholi calling on the BJP leader

Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar on Saturday sought to know if it was a crime to meet BJP’s national general secretary B.L. Santhosh.

Speaking to presspersons at Sambra Airport in Belagavi, Dr. Sudhakar made this comment when asked about the reported meeting of Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation Ramesh Jarkiholi with Mr. Santhosh in New Delhi.

Dr. Sudhakar said that there was nothing special in Mr. Jarkiholi visiting Delhi.

“He had to attend to various works pertaining to his department, including court matters. Moreover, every party worker wishes to meet party’s senior-most office-bearers. Maybe it was a courtesy call and about administration and politics”, he said. Regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, the Minister said that all arrangements had been made for smooth distribution of the vaccine in advance. Already a videoconference was held with the Union Health Minister on the preparations for vaccine distribution and accordingly steps had been taken so that there was no delay in distribution once it was made available, he said.

The Minister clarified that the Union government and the Prime Minister had held discussions with the companies that had entered the critical phase of vaccine testing and also MoUs had been initiated. Whichever company got the approval from World Health Organization, that company would supply the vaccine, he added.