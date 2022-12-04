Is heritage in Mysuru on the brink?

December 04, 2022 04:16 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The District Heritage Committee has taken up an exercise to grade heritage buildings based on their historical and architectural importance, and the status of the buildings

Sindhu Nagaraj

Heritage buildings in Mysuru such as the DCs office (in picture) will be graded based on their architectural and historical importance. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Recently, a portion of the century-old Maharani’s Science College and a portion of the Mysuru Palace fort wall collapsed following heavy rains in Mysuru. In May, a portion of the parapet wall of the Vani Vilas Market in Agrahara in the city had collapsed. It will be long before one forgets about the collapse of the fire department in Saraswathipuram and the collapse of the Devaraja Market and the Lansdowne Building a few years ago.

The collapse of a portion of Maharani’s College building prompted a protest across the city, with over 300 people holding a candlelight demonstration to draw the attention of the government to the plight of heritage buildings in Mysuru, which lack maintenance.

The collapse of the Mysuru Palace fort wall triggered protests in Mysuru from citizens concern over the safety of other heritage structures within the fort. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

A portion of the first floor of the Maharani’s Science College in Mysuru, which collapsed recently | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The District Heritage Committee has taken up an exercise to grade heritage buildings based on their historical and architectural importance, and the status of the buildings. Professor N.S. Rangaraju of INTACH-Mysuru and a member of the District Heritage Committee said notified buildings would be classified under Grade I, II or III categories.

Speaking at length about the status of these structures in the city, he said the government should bring in private organisations to preserve, conserve and maintain heritage buildings in the city. “There is a special mention of receiving funds from private entities. According to the Zonal Regulation (Amendment) 2020, the government can approach private organisations seeking funds for restoration and maintenance. We have suggested this to the Mysuru District Commissioner. Let’s hope this comes to fruition,” he said.

Silver Jubilee Clock Tower is among the many heritage structures in Mysuru which call for immediate intervention to prevent further damage. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The heritage Krishnarajendra Hospital attached to MMCRI in Mysuru will soon be renovated to give it a long life. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Citing the example of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Dharmothana Trust which works under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, he said, “The Trust, under the vision of Veerendra Heggade, is involved in maintaining and preserving ancient temples across the State. Ancient temples are chosen and handed over to the respective villages, and the village elders are entrusted to maintain the temples. Initiatives like these help in the conservation of heritage buildings.”

Status of Jayalakshmi Vilas Palace in stalemate

Plans are in the pipeline to house the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada in the Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion. Mooted months ago, the proposal has seen no progress so far.

The Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion in the University of Mysore campus, a heritage structure which is more than 100 years old. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM M A

The heritage mansion was built in 1905 during the period of Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV for Jayalakshmi Ammani, the eldest daughter of Chamaraja Wadiyar. At present, it houses the folklore museum.

Prof. Rangaraju said the heritage committee is against the move. “The palace houses a museum complex and converting it into a government office does not help its preservation. We will oppose the move,” he added.

