Is heritage in Mysuru on the brink?

Recently, a portion of the century-old Maharani’s Science College and a portion of the Mysuru Palace fort wall collapsed following heavy rains in Mysuru. In May, a portion of the parapet wall of the Vani Vilas Market in Agrahara in the city had collapsed. It will be long before one forgets about the collapse of the fire department in Saraswathipuram and the collapse of the Devaraja Market and the Lansdowne Building a few years ago.

The collapse of a portion of Maharani’s College building prompted a protest across the city, with over 300 people holding a candlelight demonstration to draw the attention of the government to the plight of heritage buildings in Mysuru, which lack maintenance.

The District Heritage Committee has taken up an exercise to grade heritage buildings based on their historical and architectural importance, and the status of the buildings. Professor N.S. Rangaraju of INTACH-Mysuru and a member of the District Heritage Committee said notified buildings would be classified under Grade I, II or III categories.

Speaking at length about the status of these structures in the city, he said the government should bring in private organisations to preserve, conserve and maintain heritage buildings in the city. “There is a special mention of receiving funds from private entities. According to the Zonal Regulation (Amendment) 2020, the government can approach private organisations seeking funds for restoration and maintenance. We have suggested this to the Mysuru District Commissioner. Let’s hope this comes to fruition,” he said.

Citing the example of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Dharmothana Trust which works under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, he said, “The Trust, under the vision of Veerendra Heggade, is involved in maintaining and preserving ancient temples across the State. Ancient temples are chosen and handed over to the respective villages, and the village elders are entrusted to maintain the temples. Initiatives like these help in the conservation of heritage buildings.”

Status of Jayalakshmi Vilas Palace in stalemate

Plans are in the pipeline to house the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada in the Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion. Mooted months ago, the proposal has seen no progress so far.

The heritage mansion was built in 1905 during the period of Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV for Jayalakshmi Ammani, the eldest daughter of Chamaraja Wadiyar. At present, it houses the folklore museum.

Prof. Rangaraju said the heritage committee is against the move. “The palace houses a museum complex and converting it into a government office does not help its preservation. We will oppose the move,” he added.