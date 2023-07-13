Is BJP waiting for someone to join its fold so that he can be appointed Leader of the Opposition, wonders Siddaramaiah

July 13, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a dig at the Opposition BJP for not being able to choose the Leader of the Opposition though two months have passed since the announcement of the election results.

“Eleven days of the Assembly session have been held so far. But the BJP is yet to appoint the Leader of the Opposition. In fact, the State Budget was presented without the Leader of the Opposition. I think that this is the first time in the State’s legislature history that such a thing is being witnessed,” the Chief Minister remarked.

He also taunted the BJP and said, “I get a doubt whether you are waiting for somebody to join you so that you can appoint him as the Leader of the Opposition.”

At the same time, he told the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that he wished that he would go on to become the Leader of the Opposition.

Responding to the criticism over the delay in the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Bommai said all the 66 MLAs of the BJP were leaders of the Opposition for now. The delay had not affected the legislature proceedings, he maintained.

