September 13, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner (Finance), Jayaram Raipura has been transferred of the civic body with pending posting.

Raipura had actively engaged in BBMP activities including in preparing proposal for revamping of Indira Canteens.

Shivananda Kalakeri, another IRS officer, has replaced him. Mr. Kalakeri was serving as Special Commissioner, Cane Development, and Director of Sugar, Belagavi.