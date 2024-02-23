GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Irrigation projects: Focus is on completing ongoing works, says Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister

Karnataka will study the Madhya Pradesh model in distribution of water for drip irrigation: Shivakumar

February 23, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Indicating stress on finances, Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said that the government was now focussed on completing ongoing works and new projects would be taken up based on financial strength.

Currently, ₹1.25 lakh crore worth of works are under progress whereas the budgetary support to the department is ₹19,000 crore, he told the Legislative Council. Bills are not being paid and 10% to 15% of the bill amount is being settled, the Deputy Chief Minister said in response to a question from BJP member Y.M. Satish.

In Ballari

Responding to a plea made by Mr. Satish to take up three irrigation works related to filling up tanks in Ballari district from the backwaters of Tungabhadra reservoir, he said that new works can be started after getting financial strength. He also said that proposal will be made before the Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation (KMERC) to facilitate the use of funds available for taking up the project in Ballari since it is in a mining-affected area.

To another question from P.H. Poojar on Upper Krishna Project (UKP), Mr. Shivakumar acknowledged that there is pressure to acquire land and not wait till the notification of Krishna II award. “So far, about 28,668 acres have been acquired of the total 1.33 lakh acres required when the height is increased to 524 m from 519 m. We want to complete the existing projects and budgetary allocation is only ₹19,000 crore. We want the notification to be done,” he said.

Drip irrigation

Responding to a question from Congress member Sharanagouda Bayyapur, Mr. Shivakumar said that Karnataka will study the Madhya Pradesh model in distribution of water for drip irrigation. “It looks like the drip irrigation scheme here has failed. Farmers here are rough and at many places they have removed drip irrigation pipes. In Madhya Pradesh, government provides water till the nearest point to the agriculture field and does not involve in drip irrigation. We will study the model and take a decision soon.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.