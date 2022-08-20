Irrigation Department to take up repair work of tank bunds, canals and roads damaged by heavy rains

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 20, 2022 21:25 IST

Minister for Irrigation Govind M. Karjol has said his department will take up the repair tank bunds, canals and roads that were damaged due to heavy rains. The officers have identified 70 such works in Hassan district.

Speaking to presspersons at Channarayapatna on Saturday, Mr. Karjol said the repair works would require about ₹25 crore. The approval for the works would be given after spot inspection.

“Among the structures damaged in the district include 17 tanks, 21 canals, 21 roads and two bridges. We are taking up 64 works in the Hemavati Project area and another six in the Yagachi project. The officers had been instructed to submit proposal,” he said.

On the Yettinahole project, the Minister said it had slowed down due to the delay in acquiring land. However, the project would speed up the project, he added.

He inspected the Hemavati canal, which had been damaged near Bekka village in Channarayapatna taluk on the day. Shravanabelagola MLA C.N. Balakrishna and officers were present.

