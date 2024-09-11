GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Irregularities in Valmiki corporation: Opposition set to take out padayatra

Published - September 11, 2024 09:05 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit:

Close on the heels of the Enforcement Directorate filing a chargesheet naming the then Minister B. Nagendra as the main accused in the case of financial irregularities in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation Ltd., the Opposition BJP-JD(S) combine is set to take out a padayatra to create public awareness about these irregularities.

Political circles are curious to see if the proposed padayatra will bring BJP disgruntled leaders into the mainstream as the original proposal on a padayatra had been made by such leaders led by former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. However, the party high command has asked the entire State unit to participate in the padayatra.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the party high command had suggested that the State unit embark on a padayatra to highlight the financial irregularities in the corporation. He said though the BJP had earlier taken out the Mysuru Chalo padayatra on various alleged irregularities in the Congress regime, its focus had remained mainly on irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) considering the destination of the march.

Hence it would be appropriate to take out a padayatra now over the Valmiki corporation issue, he said. It may also be noted that the Enforcement Directorate in its chargesheet in the case has named Mr. Nagendra as the main accused contrary to the chargesheet filed by the State’s Special Investigation Team that had not mentioned his name.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said details of the padayatra would be worked out later through consultations. However, he indicated that the padayatra’s destination could be Ballari as that district has substantial population of ST communities.

It may be noted that the BJP has been accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of failure to prevent financial irregularities in the corporation as he also holds the financial portfolio. It has been demanding Mr. Siddaramaiah’s resignation over the financial irregularities even as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has granted a sanction for conducting an inquiry into allegations of irregularities in the allotment of alternative sites by MUDA to his wife.

