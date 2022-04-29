Irregularities in procuring ragi: Cong.

Alleging irregularities in procuring ragi from farmers, leaders of the Congress in Hassan have demanded an inquiry and proper action against the officers involved.

At a press conference in Hassan on Friday, Bagur Manje Gowda, H.K. Mahesh and others alleged that officers were procuring ragi through middlemen, ignoring the farmers. “Though the farmers had RTC and other relevant documents, the officers had erred so that middlemen could get the money, instead of farmers”, said Mr. Manje Gowda.

Mr. Mahesh alleged that the Minister in charge of the district and the administration should look into the allegations and take action against those responsible. Senior officers of the Agriculture Department were also involved in the misdeeds, he said.

Advocate Devaraje Gowda and others were present at the press conference.