Irregularities in granting land: Officer instructs to complete inquiry and take action against erring officials

There were allegations of large scale corruption in granting land for the landlosers. Many got land sanctioned based on fictitious documents

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
September 29, 2022 20:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Mohsin, Principal Secretary to government and Commissioner for Resettlment and Rehabilitation, has directed Hassan district administration to complete the inquiry into allegations of irregularities in granting land for the landlosers in irrigation projects and take action against the erring officers within a month.

Mr. Mohsni conducted a review meeting in Hassan on Thursday. An inquiry has been going into irregularities in granting land for those who lost their land for Hemavathi, Yagachi and Vatehole projects in the district between 2005 and 2019. As many as 977 cases had been taken up for the inquiry. Of them, the grant with respect 535 had been cancelled. The remaining 442 cases had to be settled after consulting the Forest Department.

The officer instructed the district administration to complete the process with regard to remaining 675 cases as well and take action against officers responsible for the irregularities. M.S. Archana, Hassan DC, Special Land Acquisition officer V. Manjunath, Assistant Commissioner of Sakaleshpur Prateek Bayal and other officers were present in the meeting.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There were allegations of large scale corruption in granting land for the landlosers. Many got land sanctioned based on fictitious documents. A few government officials said to have involved in the scam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app