Irregularities in granting land: Officer for disciplinary action

Mohammed Mohsin, Principal Secretary to Karnataka Government, has directed the Hassan district administration to take action against those involved in creating fake records to claim land meant for the people who lost their land for irrigation projects.

Mr. Mohsin held a meeting with officers in Hassan on Wednesday with regard to recent allegations of large-scale irregularities in granting land for people who gave away land for Hemavathi, Yagachi and Vatehole projects in the district. A preliminary inquiry into the allegations noted that hundreds of people got land granted based on fictitious and false records.

Mr. Mohsin said the claims should be supported by records of family history (vamshavriksha). The officers handling the land grant should cross-check the claims with local people. “The genuine applicants should get the land they deserve. Those responsible for missing of files related to 414 applicants, who got the land, should face disciplinary action.”

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said the administration had served notices on officers allegedly responsible for the irregularities. With regard to forest land granted for the applicants, a proposal would be submitted to the State Government seeking its approval.

Deputy Conservator of Forests K.N. Basavaraj, Additional DC Kavita Rajaram and others were present in the meeting.