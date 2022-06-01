Irregular water supply leads to heated discussion

Mayor Iresh Anchatageri chairs meeting on civic issues in twin cities

Irregular water supply in the twin cities, especially after the maintenance of the water supply network was handed over to a private firm, led to a heated discussion at a meeting on the issue chaired by newly elected Mayor Iresh Anchatageri in Dharwad.

In the meeting held here recently in the presence of Municipal Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna, various officials and corporation council members, cutting across party lines, raised questions over the issue of handling of water supply.

Following a series of complaints, Mr. Anchatageri directed the officials to identify borewells in twin cities that have gone defunct and repair them in a week. He also asked the officials to shun lethargy and address public grievances immediately by forming requisite groups on social media to ensure coordination between various departments.

As several councillors mentioned about officials not receiving phone calls, he asked the municipal commissioner to ensure that the officials attended phone calls and redress grievances immediately.

Mr. Anchatageri asked officials of L&T, which has bagged the contract for water supply maintenance in the twin cities, to make a presentation on the steps being taken by them to ensure regular water supply in 82 wards.

Referring to the ward committees formed by the municipal corporation, he emphasised the need for taking the committees into confidence before implementing any project. Passing on information on technical glitches in water supply is also important, he told the officials.

Officials of HDMC, KUW&SD, KUIDFC and L&T were present in the meeting.