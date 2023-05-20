Irregular water supply: Joshi takes officials to task

May 20, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In the wake a deluge of complaints regarding irregular water supply in the twin cities of Hubballi Dharwad, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines took the officials to task in a meeting held in Hubballi on Saturday convened to discuss the issue.

Chairing a meeting on the water supply, Mr. Joshi directed the officials of L&T which has been entrusted with maintenance of the water supply system in the twin cities, to set right the things within a week.

He warned the officials that if the remedial measures were not taken immediately to set right the water supply by reappointing the old employees of water board, he would be forced to initiate the process for blacklisting the company and cancelling the contract awarded.

It may be recalled that in the recent months, complaints have been raised frequently against L&T company for failing to ensure proper water supply. The lack of coordination between the company, the employees and municipal officials is reportedly said to be the reason for the problem.

Mr. Joshi also directed Municipal Commissioner Dr. B. Gopalkrishna at the meeting to initiate the tender process for related works within a week for resolving the problems at the earliest. Hubballi Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri, Deputy Mayor Uma Mukund, MLA Mahesh Tenginakai and several council members of municipal corporation were present.