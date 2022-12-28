Irregular water supply: Dharwad residents stage protest

December 28, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Losing patience over the irregular water supply in their localities and the failure of the administration to set this right, the residents of Sadhankeri, Kelgeri and surrounding areas staged a road block for over an hour in Dharwad on Wednesday.

The residents blocked the Dharwad-Goa Road, carrying empty pots and raised slogans against Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) and Karnataka Urban Drinking Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUDWSDB).

The protesting residents alleged that for last two months, the frequency of the drinking water supply had come down drastically and there was no scheduled time or day for it. They said they got drinking water once in a week in October and November and now it was once in 15 days in December. As water supply too was limited to just two-three hours, they were unable to store water.

They said that taking undue advantage of the grim situation, the private water tanker owners were charging ₹1,000 to ₹1,200 for borewell water. Repeated pleas to the councilors and officials had fallen on deaf ears. Neither was water being supplied regularly nor were water tankers sent by the authorities to areas in short supply, they alleged.

The police officials who rushed to the rushed to the spot made futile attempt to pacify the protestors. The residents were in no mood to withdraw their protest or make way for vehicular movements.

Subsequently, the police asked the representatives L&T (which now has the responsibility of water supply) to come to the spot and speak to the residents. The residents withdrew the protest only after the officials assured them of supplying water once every three days.