Iron-laden truck destroyed in fire

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 09, 2022 21:26 IST

The truck that was gutted in Kengeri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An iron-laden truck was gutted in an accidental fire that broke out in one of its wheels on NICE Road in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The incident ocurred around 4.45 p.m. when truck bearing a Gujarat-registration number transporting iron scrap material was heading to Dhulia in Maharastra from Trissur in Kerala. The Jnanabharathi Fire Station personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

According to the police, initially, the fire was spotted on one of the tyres of the truck, and soon spread to the entire truck before the truck driver, Noor Saleem, stopped the vehicle and jumped out to safety.

The police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area and managed the traffic movement. No one was injured in the mishap and the police have moved the burnt truck off the road

