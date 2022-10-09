Karnataka

Iron-laden truck destroyed in fire

The truck that was gutted in Kengeri on Sunday.

The truck that was gutted in Kengeri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An iron-laden truck was gutted in an accidental fire that broke out in one of its wheels on NICE Road in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The incident ocurred around 4.45 p.m. when truck bearing a Gujarat-registration number transporting iron scrap material was heading to Dhulia in Maharastra from Trissur in Kerala. The Jnanabharathi Fire Station personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

According to the police, initially, the fire was spotted on one of the tyres of the truck, and soon spread to the entire truck before the truck driver, Noor Saleem, stopped the vehicle and jumped out to safety.

The police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area and managed the traffic movement. No one was injured in the mishap and the police have moved the burnt truck off the road


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
fire
Roads and Rails
road transport
road accident
road safety
travel and commuting
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2022 9:29:40 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/iron-laden-truck-destroyed-in-fire/article65988908.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY