Irked Cong. continues stir over delay in polls to MCC standing panels

February 03, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - MYSURU

Amidst the delay in holding elections to the post of chairperson to the four Standing Committees of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), the Congress party on Friday staged a dharna outside the MCC office protesting against the repeated postponement of the elections.

MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy received a memorandum from the party leaders who urged him to take immediate steps for conducting the elections soon.

City Congress President R. Murthy, Congress spokesperson M. Lakshmana and former Mayor and sitting councillor Ayub Khan spoke to the Commissioner and expressed their displeasure over the manner in which the elections were getting put off since last year. The members to the committees were elected during the mayoral polls held in September last year but the delay in electing the chairpersons will affect the functioning, they argued.

The Congress councillors staged demonstrations on the MCC premises on Thursday after the elections that were scheduled on that day were abruptly put off. They blamed Mayor Shivakumar for the adjournment and raised slogans against him. The irate councillors locked the old council office in protest.

The councillors had planned to raise the issue in the Council meeting that was scheduled on Friday. However, it was put off causing further resentment to the Congress councilors, who, along with the local leaders, staged a dharna outside the MCC office demanding immediate elections.

In the memorandum to the Commissioner, Mr. Murthy said the delay in holding elections to the standing committees will have an adverse impact on the development works in the city.

Mr. Khan told The Hindu that there would be a delay in presenting the MCC budget in the absence of the chairperson to the standing committee on finance.

“This is against the public interest as delay in polls will affect works, quality of the works (with no inspection by the committees), distribution of benefits like sewing machines, and so on. The standing committees have special powers which cannot be exercised without the chairpersons,” he said.

“The Commissioner has promised us to discuss the issue with the Mayor and also write to the government in case of any further delay in the polls,” Mr. Khan claimed.

The former Mayor said the MCC will face problems in giving salaries to its staff if the budget was not presented before March 15. Therefore, the elections to the finance committee and other committees are key, he said.

He also accused the Mayor of not conducting the council meetings regularly. The meeting that was put off on Friday could have been chaired by the Deputy Mayor if the Mayor was unable to preside. “But the Mayor did not do so as he was worried that we will stage protests over the poll issue,” he alleged.

Mr. Khan said the Congress leaders were presenting a memorandum on the issue of polls to the Regional Commissioner on Saturday, and warned of staging protests wherever the Mayor conducts works’ inspections along with the local public if the polls were not held soon.