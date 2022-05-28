Iresh Anchatageri is Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor, Uma Mukund is his Deputy

Dharwad gets Mayor’s post while Deputy Mayor is from Hubballi

Iresh Anchatageri and Uma Mukund of the BJP, who got elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively, being greeted by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and others in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

As was expected, the ruling BJP retained power in the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) council with Iresh Anchatageri of Dharwad and Uma Mukund of Hubballi getting elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively. However, because of the intense lobbying, the candidates were announced just before the nomination process started.

Regional Commissioner of Belagavi and Election Officer Amlan Aditya Biswas announced the election results soon after the completion of the election process at the municipal corporation hall in Hubballi on Saturday.

Of the total 89 voters, including the MP, MLAs, and MLCs, present during the polling, 50 exercised their franchise in favour of Mr. Anchatageri, while 35 voted against him and four members remained neutral.

Congress candidate Mayur More received 35 votes, while 51 voted against him and three remained neutral. AIMIM candidate Nazeer Ahmed Honyal received just three votes of his party while 83 voted against him and three remained neutral.

In the election for the Deputy Mayor’s post, BJP candidate Ms. Mukund secured 51 votes while Congress candidate Deepa Santosh Neeralakatti secured 35 votes and AIMIM candidate Waheeda Khanum Allahbhaksh Kittur secured three votes of her party.

In the 82-member municipal council, the BJP has 39 seats, Congress 33, AIMIM three, JD(S) one, and there are six Independents. BJP rebel candidate Durgamma Bijwad who got elected as an Independent had joined the BJP after the results were declared. And in the run-up to the Mayor’s election, two more Independents, Kishan Belagavi and Chandrika Mestri, joined the BJP, taking the party’s tally to 42.

Took oath

Earlier, the newly elected members of the council took the oath of office before the election process began. After the nomination papers were filed and scrutiny was held, time was given for the withdrawal of the nomination papers. As none of the candidates withdrew their papers, the election was held by asking the members to raise their hands in support or against the candidates. A sector officer for every 10 members was appointed to count the votes.

Apart from the 82 members, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, MLAs Prasad Abbayya, Arvind Bellad, and Amrut Desai, MLCs Pradeep Shettar and S.V. Sankanur, who have the voting power, took part in the election process.

Municipal Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna, Additional Regional Commissioner Geeta Koulagi, Additional Municipal Commissioner Shankaranand Banashankari, tahsildar Shashidhar Madyal, and others assisted in the conduct of the election.

Last-minute announcement

As the Mayor’s post was reserved for general category and the Deputy Mayor’s post for general (woman), there was intense lobbying in the BJP and despite the local leaders holding a series of meetings, they could not finalise the candidates well in advance. It was only after another round of meeting on Saturday morning before the election process was to start that the candidates were finalised.

Mr. Anchatageri, representing ward no. 3 and identified as a close aide of Mr. Joshi, and Ms. Mukund of ward 44, where the house of the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar is located, were chosen for the posts. The ongoing movement by an apolitical group seeking separate municipal corporation for Dharwad is said to be the reason for Dharwad getting the Mayor’s post this time.