Ire against Coffee Board

Mudigere MLA (BJP) urged the government in the Legislative Assembly to take steps for dissolution of the Coffee Board since it was not responding to the distress caused by coffee growers in three districts. Many growers suffered a huge crop loss owing to heavy rain and the Board has not come forward to provide financial support to growers. Moreover, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has not included coffee crop for providing compensation to growers.

C.T. Ravi (BJP) and H.K. Kumaraswamy (JD-S) too urged the government to direct the Board to conduct a survey of crop loss again. Law and Parliamentary Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the government would write to the Board to conduct the crop loss survey again.