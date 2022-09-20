Ire against Coffee Board

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 20, 2022 18:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mudigere MLA (BJP) urged the government in the Legislative Assembly to take steps for dissolution of the Coffee Board since it was not responding to the distress caused by coffee growers in three districts. Many growers suffered a huge crop loss owing to heavy rain and the Board has not come forward to provide financial support to growers. Moreover, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has not included coffee crop for providing compensation to growers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

C.T. Ravi (BJP) and H.K. Kumaraswamy (JD-S) too urged the government to direct the Board to conduct a survey of crop loss again. Law and Parliamentary Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the government would write to the Board to conduct the crop loss survey again.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app