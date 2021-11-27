IRCTC’s tourism package to Gujarat

(

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced the launch of a tourism package covering important tourist destinations in Gujarat.

The “Hari Hara Darshan with Statue of Unity" train will commence its journey from Madurai on December 10 and in order to benefit the passengers from the region, the tour has boarding points at Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Davangere, Hubballi and Belagavi.

An IRCTC release said Central/State Govt employees can get LTC for this tour and booking has commenced at the IRCTC counters while online booking is provided through the website www.irctctourism.com.

People in Mysuru region interested in the tour may also contact the IRCTC at the Mysuru Railway Station on 8595931294

The 10-day 11-night package will cover the major pilgrim/tourist destinations of Ahmedabad- Akshardham- Nishkalank Mahadev Sea Temple- Dwaraka- Bet Dwaraka- Nageshwar- Somnath- Omkareshwar- Mahakaleshwar and Statue of Unity and the package cost is ₹11,435 per person.

The package includes train journey by sleeper class; night stay/fresh-up at dharmashalas/hall/dormitories on multi-sharing basis, morning tea/coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner and 1 litre of drinking water per day, non-AC road transfers, tour escort and security and travel insurance, the release added.