IRCTC announces Andaman package

21 December 2020 19:07 IST

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a tour package to Andaman Islands in January 2021.

The tour “’Tropical Wonders of Andaman’’ is a 5-night and 6-day package and includes return air tickets by Go Air from Bengaluru to Port Blair and back, airconditioned accommodation for 3 nights at Port Blair, 1 night in Havelock Island and 1 night at Neil Island with breakfast and dinner, ferry charges to Neil Island, Havelock Island and back, entrance tickets at the sightseeing places mentioned in the package, travel insurance, transfer and sightseeing in vehicle.

It is a single departure scheduled for January 29, 2021 and those opting to join the tour should mandatorily get themselves tested for COVID-19 (RTPCR test) with samples taken 48 hours before the departure, besides adhering to other COVID-19 guidelines.

The return flight is on February 3 and the cost per person for single occupancy is ₹51,500 and ₹37,500 for double occupancy. The available seats are 12 and for details contact IRCTC Bengaluru on 8287931934 or the IRCTC counter at the Mysuru city railway station, Phone: 0821-2426001 or 8595931294.