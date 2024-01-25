Irate Hindutva mob demolishes Idgah Gumbaz in retaliation to objectionable post by youth in Dharwad village

January 25, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Belagavi

An irate mob of Hindutva activists demolished one of the five Gumbazs of an Idgah at a prayer ground in Tadakod village in Dharwad district, following an objectionable post by a Muslim youth from the village.

The mob also entered the house of the youth and damaged the door and threw around things in his house.

This has come in retaliation to an objectionable post by Saddam Hussein Nadaf from the village, the police said.

Nadaf has been arrested and charged with creating enmity between groups, the police added.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a search for those who damaged the Idgah. And, a few have already been picked up for questioning, the police added.

Also, police officers helped the faithful to rebuild the damaged Gumbaz quickly.

A team of senior police officers held a meeting with leaders of the Muslim community and appealed to them to exercise restraint, sources in the police said.

