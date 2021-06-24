IPS vs IAS

The bureaucratic tiff in Karnataka which saw a public spat between two senior IAS officials in Mysuru has drawn in another officer; this time from the Indian Police Service (IPS).

D. Rupa, MD of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd., took to twitter to air her views on the issue surrounding the construction of a swimming pool at the Deputy Commissioner’s residence in Mysuru during the tenure of Rohini Sindhuri.

“Basically, when country is going through crisis of health and finance, she could have stopped the work. Going ahead with swimming pool work shows moral turpitude,” said Ms. Rupa in her tweet.

Incidentally, Ms. Sindhuri has rebuffed the Regional Commissioner’s report faulting her for violation of rules and said it was a Nirmitih Kendra’s project on technology demonstration and there was no misuse of any COVID-19 funds.