IPS officers transferred

Rohini Katoch Sepat has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Bengaluru, in place of K. Annamalai who resigned from IPS service recently. Karthik Reddy, Superintendent of Police (SP), KGF, has been transferred as Kolar SP in place of Dr. Sepat.

Chetan Singh Rathor has been posted as SP, Ramanagaram, replacing B. Ramesh, who has now been posted as SP, STF and Vigilance, BDA, Bengaluru. A.N. Prakash Gowda has replaced Dr. Rathor as Hassan SP. C.B. Vedamurthy has been posted as SP, Raichur, replacing Dekka Kishore Babu, who has been posted as SP, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru.

H.D. Anand Kumar has been posted as SP, Chamarajanagar, replacing Dharmender Kumar Meena, who has now been posted as SP, Wireless, Bengaluru.

There has been no postings for the posts of SP, KGF, and SP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, Mangaluru, which have fallen vacant by these set of transfers.