IPS officer K. Annamalai resigns

After serving nine years in various posts in Karnataka, well-known IPS officer K. Annamalai tendered his resignation on Monday. He was last posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Talks of the officer — a native of Tamil Nadu — resigning from police service to join politics back home had been doing the rounds since the last few days. However, Mr. Annamalai, in a letter to his colleagues, said that he is yet to decide on the next step, and all he wanted to do right now was spend some time with his family and dear ones which he had missed doing for a long time. He also said he wants to get back to farming.

Terming “the sense of pride” the khaki “unparalleled,” he said, the job of a police officer includes many challenges and he enjoyed them, but he had also missed many important functions and could not be there for the people who mattered to him the most.

He said a visit to Kailash Manasarovar last year helped him set right his priorities in life, and also said the death of Madhukar Shetty, another popular IPS officer, made him “re-examine his own life.”

Mr. Anamalai was popular in the IPS circles as well as the general public, and is remembered for his stint as Assistant Superintendent of Police at Karkala in Udupi district, as well as Superintendent of Police in Udupi, Chickamagalur and Bengaluru. He thanked his colleagues, especially the junior ones, for working with him with honesty.