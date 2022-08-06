Karnataka

IPS officer interacts with schoolchildren in Ballari

Superintendent of Police Saidulu Adavath interacting with students at Bala Bharathi Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ballari on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI
Special Correspondent KALABURAGI August 06, 2022 20:46 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 20:46 IST

Interacting with schoolchildren at the investiture ceremony of student council at Bala Bharathi Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ballari on Saturday, Superintendent of Police (Ballari) Saidulu Adavath narrated the difficulties he had to face during his school days and encouraged the children to daringly face the challenges.  

“In this well-developed school, you have all the facilities that students require to learn. You are fortunate to get exposure to all types of activities that help your overall development. We did have such opportunities. You should make use of the facilities you are provided with,” he said.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advising the students not to get disheartened by failures, Mr. Adavath said that he could not clear the civil services examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission on the first attempt.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I worked at a software company for four years before writing the civil services examination. I passed the exam in the second attempt as IRS personnel initially and later joined the police force,” he said.  

The toppers of the Grade 10 for the academic year 2021-22 were felicitated on the occasion. 

School President S.C. Bagrecha and Secretary T.S. Prasanna were present.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...