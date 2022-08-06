IPS officer interacts with schoolchildren in Ballari

Toppers of Grade 10 for the academic year 2021-22 were felicitated on the occasion

Toppers of Grade 10 for the academic year 2021-22 were felicitated on the occasion

Interacting with schoolchildren at the investiture ceremony of student council at Bala Bharathi Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ballari on Saturday, Superintendent of Police (Ballari) Saidulu Adavath narrated the difficulties he had to face during his school days and encouraged the children to daringly face the challenges.

“In this well-developed school, you have all the facilities that students require to learn. You are fortunate to get exposure to all types of activities that help your overall development. We did have such opportunities. You should make use of the facilities you are provided with,” he said.

Advising the students not to get disheartened by failures, Mr. Adavath said that he could not clear the civil services examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission on the first attempt.

“I worked at a software company for four years before writing the civil services examination. I passed the exam in the second attempt as IRS personnel initially and later joined the police force,” he said.

The toppers of the Grade 10 for the academic year 2021-22 were felicitated on the occasion.

School President S.C. Bagrecha and Secretary T.S. Prasanna were present.